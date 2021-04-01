X

COVID rates decline at most Fayette County schools

Most Fayette schools now have low COVID numbers, but a few have had recent quarantine increases. Courtesy FCBOE
Most Fayette schools now have low COVID numbers, but a few have had recent quarantine increases. Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Credit: Courtesy FCBOE

Fayette County | 48 minutes ago
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC

The number of students and staff who have tested positive and/or been quarantined at Fayette County schools is steadily decreasing. The weekly report issued on March 26 showed 200 students and staff who tested positive or were quarantined last week, with most schools’ stats in the single digits. The highest numbers of quarantine were at Spring Hill Elementary, McIntosh High and Whitewater High. Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders told the Board of Education on March 22 that there had been no spike in cases following the February break, but there are still concerns about a rise after the upcoming spring break.

Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said new federal guidelines allowing students to be seated three feet apart instead of six “would help us tremendously,” but those changes have not yet been authorized by the Georgia Department of Education. School employees will receive their second vaccinations on Thursday, again at Fayette County High School in partnership with Piedmont Healthcare. Classes for all students will be held virtually on April 1-2.

