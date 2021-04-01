COVID rates decline at most Fayette County schools

The number of students and staff who have tested positive and/or been quarantined at Fayette County schools is steadily decreasing. The weekly report issued on March 26 showed 200 students and staff who tested positive or were quarantined last week, with most schools’ stats in the single digits. The highest numbers of quarantine were at Spring Hill Elementary, McIntosh High and Whitewater High. Assistant Superintendent Mike Sanders told the Board of Education on March 22 that there had been no spike in cases following the February break, but there are still concerns about a rise after the upcoming spring break.