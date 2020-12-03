COVID cases prompt schedule changes at two Fayette schools

The Fayette County school system announced Wednesday that “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of persons in quarantine,” students at McIntosh and Starr’s Mill high schools will be on a synchronous hybrid attendance schedule through the end of this semester. Letters sent to parents by the principals of each school said that students will alternate attending classes in person and virtually through Dec. 14 based on the A and B groups they were assigned to at the beginning of the school year. All students will take final exams in person Dec. 15-18.