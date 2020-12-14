Costs increase for Fayette County school band towers

The new band tower at Fayette County High School is already completed, but Chief Financial Officer Tom Gray told the board that construction of the four towers for the other schools was put on hold due to higher steel prices and issues with the original Texas vendor. A new vendor has been found, but higher concrete and steel costs, plus additional design work to match the specs of the first tower, resulted in the need to add to the project budget. With that settled, the remaining four towers are scheduled to be completed in the spring.