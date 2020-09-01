Commission approves Fayette County millage rate

Per state law, the resolution incorporates both the county’s own millage rate and that of the Board of Education, the latter of which will not be rolled back this year. Commissioner Eric Maxwell noted that the BOC has no influence over the school board’s millage decisions, and that the resolution vote was not an endorsement of any tax increase resulting from the school millage rate. School expenses will account for 71.7 percent of the property taxes paid by residents in unincorporated Fayette County.