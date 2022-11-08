BreakingNews
‘Cinderella’ opens Nov. 11 in Tyrone

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
10 minutes ago

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” musical opens Nov. 11 and continues through Dec. 18 at The Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone.

Valid on any seat, any date, discount tickets of $30 each must be purchased by phone or online before Nov. 11, using promo code EARLYBIRD.

Times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Regularly priced tickets are $35 or $45 for adults, $30 or $40 for seniors 65 and older and $15 or $20 for children 12 and younger.

For information, call 404-895-1473 or visit LegacyTheater.com/show/Cinderella.

