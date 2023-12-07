Christmas events continue at Trilith

Caption
Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
2 minutes ago

More festivities are planned through mid-December in the Town at Trilith in Fayetteville.

View trilith.com/events.

Holiday Concert and The Forest School Children’s Business Fair: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 at Morrison Way. Enjoy live holiday music while exploring tents, tables and booths filled with art and products crafted by the school’s businesses of student entrepreneurs.

Christmas with the POPS Atlanta Orchestra Ensemble: 7-9 p.m. Dec. 15 at Trilith Town Stage, 125 Shepperton Way, Fayetteville. Hear inspiring Christmas music from the orchestra, featuring Chloe Agnew. Request free tickets at www.TrilithFoundation.org/events-calendar.

