China’s U.S. ambassador visits Peachtree City

While currently employing more than 230 people, SANY America is one of the city’s largest employers and is continuing to grow its local team talent pool.

In August 2011, SANY America opened its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree City on 272 acres, with 60,000 square feet of office space and a 340,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly area, according to a SANY America statement.