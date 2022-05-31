ajc logo
China’s U.S. ambassador visits Peachtree City

Appointed last year, China Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang (center) speaks to SANY America employees and Peachtree City officials in the city on a recent visit. (Courtesy of Peachtree City)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

Peachtree City Council members and SANY America, the U.S. subsidiary of China’s heavy construction equipment manufacturer, recently welcomed China Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang to SANY America headquarters in Peachtree City.

Qin toured the property with SANY America CEO Doug Friesen and Peachtree City Council members Mike King, Frank Destadio and Gretchen Caola.

Destadio said, “I am happy for Peachtree City to have job opportunities like those that SANY provides in the city, with pay starting at $20 an hour. These are the types of quality jobs that our residents should have available to them.”

While currently employing more than 230 people, SANY America is one of the city’s largest employers and is continuing to grow its local team talent pool.

In August 2011, SANY America opened its U.S. corporate headquarters in Peachtree City on 272 acres, with 60,000 square feet of office space and a 340,000-square-foot manufacturing and assembly area, according to a SANY America statement.

SANY assembles heavy equipment at its Peachtree City location for its construction line of equipment, specifically large excavators that are sold throughout the U.S. to its network of more than 50 dealer partners.

Also, SANY America sells equipment lines for the lifting/port industries such as fork trucks, container handlers and several styles of cranes.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3NljpHM, SanyAmerica.com or peachtree-city.org.

