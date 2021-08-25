Candidates qualify for Peachtree City mayor and council posts

Five candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for mayor in Peachtree City, and six others will vie for two city council seats. Current Post 4 council member Terry Ernst and former council members Kim Learnard and Eric Imker will be joined by former mayor Don Haddix and newcomer Nick Ferrante in the race to replace outgoing mayor Vanessa Fleisch. Post 3 council member Kevin Madden is running for reelection opposite Gretchen Caola. Those seeking to replace Ernst on the council are Rick Bryant, Phil Crane, Alan Livsey and Frank Destadio, who currently serves on the city’s planning commission.