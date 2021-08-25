ajc logo
Candidates qualify for Peachtree City mayor and council posts

Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Five candidates will be on the Nov. 2 ballot for mayor in Peachtree City, and six others will vie for two city council seats. Current Post 4 council member Terry Ernst and former council members Kim Learnard and Eric Imker will be joined by former mayor Don Haddix and newcomer Nick Ferrante in the race to replace outgoing mayor Vanessa Fleisch. Post 3 council member Kevin Madden is running for reelection opposite Gretchen Caola. Those seeking to replace Ernst on the council are Rick Bryant, Phil Crane, Alan Livsey and Frank Destadio, who currently serves on the city’s planning commission.

All positions are for four-year terms, and candidates must receive 50% of the votes plus one to win the seat or else a runoff election will be held Nov. 30. City residents must be registered to vote by Oct. 4 to participate.

