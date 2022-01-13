Brooks has a new mural thanks to The Foundry School

The Town of Brooks recently welcomed a new town mural to downtown Brooks - thanks to art students from The Foundry School.
Found on the Ga. 85 Connector in Brooks Park, a Fayette County park, the mural tells part of the town’s history.
Among the most notable items on the mural are a train, many dandelions, a couple of longhorn cattle pulling a covered wagon and a stained-glass church window.
The Foundry School is based in Fayetteville, with the motto of “work hard, be kind and change the world,” according to the school’s website.
More than painting this mural, other service projects by the students involve volunteering to feed the homeless, rebuilding veterans’ homes, rehabilitating turtles and sewing items for those in need.
The Foundry School offers grades 9 to 12, a student-to-faculty ratio of 3:1, an average class size of 12 and 25% of students on scholarship.
The school is “Accredited with Quality” by the Georgia Accrediting Commission.
For information, visit brooksga.com/History.aspx, fayettecountyga.gov/parks_and_recreation/brooks_park.htm or TheFoundrySchool.org.
