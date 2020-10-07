X

Bridge installation will snarl Fayette-Coweta traffic

Peachtree City's Gateway Bridge for golf carts and pedestrians will connect areas on either side of Ga. 54 West. Courtesy Peachtree City

Credit: Courtesy Peachtree City

By Jill Howard Church for the AJC

Installation of a pedestrian and golf cart bridge spanning Ga. 54 West near the Fayette-Coweta line will cause major traffic disruptions starting Oct. 13. After months of preparation, completion of the $3.3 million Gateway Bridge will link two increasingly developed areas in western Peachtree City. The main construction zone is between MacDuff Parkway and Wynnemeade Parkway, but because the road is a major thoroughfare between the counties, already long traffic jams will get worse.

According to a schedule released by Peachtree City, drivers can expect partial turn lane closures eastbound and lane shifts westbound between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. those days, a full detour westbound off Ga. 54 into the Wynnemeade subdivision will occur, and truck traffic must go through Senoia. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 16-18, all eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with detours through Wynnemeade and Senoia.

Maps and a schedule of the plans are at www.thepeachtreecityblog.com/blog/construction-october-12-19-2020-on-sr-54-by-macduff-parkway.

