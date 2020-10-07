Bridge installation will snarl Fayette-Coweta traffic

According to a schedule released by Peachtree City, drivers can expect partial turn lane closures eastbound and lane shifts westbound between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 13-15. From 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. those days, a full detour westbound off Ga. 54 into the Wynnemeade subdivision will occur, and truck traffic must go through Senoia. From 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 16-18, all eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with detours through Wynnemeade and Senoia.

Maps and a schedule of the plans are at www.thepeachtreecityblog.com/blog/construction-october-12-19-2020-on-sr-54-by-macduff-parkway.