Blood drive in Peachtree City

A LifeSouth blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 inside the building at 350 Ga. 74, Peachtree City.
The host will be the Peachtree City Police Department.
All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.
Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo I.D.
Written parental permission is required for 16-year-olds.
All blood donors will receive a $10 e-gift card.
For information, visit facebook.com/PeachtreeCityPoliceFire or facebook.com/lifesouth.
