Man dead in officer-involved shooting in Canton neighborhood
Blood drive in Peachtree City

The Peachtree City Police Department will sponsor a LifeSouth blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27. (Courtesy of LifeSouth Community Blood Centers)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

A LifeSouth blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 27 inside the building at 350 Ga. 74, Peachtree City.

The host will be the Peachtree City Police Department.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

Donors must be age 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and show photo I.D.

Written parental permission is required for 16-year-olds.

All blood donors will receive a $10 e-gift card.

For information, visit facebook.com/PeachtreeCityPoliceFire or facebook.com/lifesouth.

Carolyn Cunningham
