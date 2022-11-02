Atlanta Air Show is in Peachtree City on Nov. 5-6

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be featured during the Atlanta Air Show from Nov. 5-6 at the Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field, 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City, with gates open at 9 a.m.
This show is the last of six in the U.S. for this year.
Among additional performers expected are an A-10 Thunderbolt II demo, Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an attack helicopter demo, United States Air Force Heritage Flight, Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, Full Throttle Formation Team and F4U Corsair demo.
General admission includes a parking pass with each order and shuttle bus transportation from a nearby lot.
The option to upgrade to on-airfield parking is available at the time of purchase.
Seating is unreserved, and each ticket holder should bring their own chairs.
Tickets must be purchased before arrival at the airport.
For tickets and information, visit AirShowAtlanta.com.
About the Author