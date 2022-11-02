ajc logo
X

Atlanta Air Show is in Peachtree City on Nov. 5-6

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be featured during the Atlanta Air Show from Nov. 5-6 at the Atlanta Regional Airport - Falcon Field, 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City, with gates open at 9 a.m.

This show is the last of six in the U.S. for this year.

Among additional performers expected are an A-10 Thunderbolt II demo, Navy Seals Leap Frogs, an attack helicopter demo, United States Air Force Heritage Flight, Kent Pietsch, Buck Roetman, Full Throttle Formation Team and F4U Corsair demo.

General admission includes a parking pass with each order and shuttle bus transportation from a nearby lot.

The option to upgrade to on-airfield parking is available at the time of purchase.

Seating is unreserved, and each ticket holder should bring their own chairs.

Tickets must be purchased before arrival at the airport.

For tickets and information, visit AirShowAtlanta.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Seth Wenig

Exec: Trump Organization changed pay practices post-election20h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

State abruptly halts applications for rental assistance
17h ago

Credit: COMEDY CENTAL

The AJC live at ‘The Daily Show’ taping in Atlanta, night one

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
20h ago

Credit: TNS

Supreme Court: Graham must testify in Georgia Trump probe
20h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Fayetteville

Surveys open for Fayetteville’s Trail Study
Fayette is site of 3 benefit runs in October
Register for Veteran Family Camps in Fayetteville
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
14h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
18h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top