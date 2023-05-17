Art Exhibition is May 22 in Trilith

ENZO Steakhouse and Bar, 300 Trilith Parkway, Suite 230, Fayetteville will host its spring art exhibition, with an opening event from 5-8 p.m. May 22.
Each quarter, the restaurant showcases rotating works from acclaimed Georgia artists.
For its third exhibition opening on May 22, ENZO once again has teamed up The Curator Group with Chatt Hills Artist Co-op in Serenbe, Dogwood Gallery & Framer in Tyrone and Logynn B Ferrall, art consultant and representative at Trilith, for this installation of original works.
Tickets at $75 each are available at enzo-itl.com/experience/art-event-2 for passed hors d’oeuvres and cocktails and for guests to greet the featured artists.
All works are available for purchase.
