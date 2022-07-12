ajc logo
Apply by July 15 for Tyrone’s Citizen Police Academy

July 15 is the deadline to be considered as a participant in the Tyrone Citizen Police Academy, beginning Aug. 23.

July 15 is the deadline to be considered as a participant in the Tyrone Citizen Police Academy, beginning Aug. 23. (Courtesy of Tyrone)

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Tyrone Police Department is taking applications for its Citizen Police Academy through July 15.

Attendance is limited to Tyrone residents and/or business owners who are at least 18 years old and who have not been convicted of a felony.

Applicants must agree to a background check.

Classes begin Aug. 23 from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays for eight sessions.

Each session will be taught and led by Tyrone police officers.

Topics will include the police department, the law enforcement profession and getting to know the officers who serve Tyrone.

More topics will be criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotics enforcement, officer survival, officer mechanics of arrest, firearms (students will experience Tyrone’s state-of- art use-of-force simulator), situational awareness, domestic violence and community initiatives.

As part of the experience, academy participants also may sign up to ride along with one of the officers to experience “a day in the life.”

Downloaded applications may be delivered to the front desk of the Tyrone Police Department or by mail to: Lt. Philip Nelson, Training Coordinator, Tyrone Police Department, 950 Senoia Road, Tyrone, GA 30290.

For information and to download the application, go to tyronepd.org/cpa.html.

Carolyn Cunningham
