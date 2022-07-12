Apply by July 15 for Tyrone’s Citizen Police Academy

Topics will include the police department, the law enforcement profession and getting to know the officers who serve Tyrone.

More topics will be criminal investigations, crime scene processing, narcotics enforcement, officer survival, officer mechanics of arrest, firearms (students will experience Tyrone’s state-of- art use-of-force simulator), situational awareness, domestic violence and community initiatives.

As part of the experience, academy participants also may sign up to ride along with one of the officers to experience “a day in the life.”

Downloaded applications may be delivered to the front desk of the Tyrone Police Department or by mail to: Lt. Philip Nelson, Training Coordinator, Tyrone Police Department, 950 Senoia Road, Tyrone, GA 30290.

For information and to download the application, go to tyronepd.org/cpa.html.