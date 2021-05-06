Applications open for Tyrone’s Citizen Police Academy

The upcoming third session of Tyrone’s Citizen Police Academy is now open for applications. Classes will be held 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Aug. 24-Oct. 19, and are open to all town citizens and business owners. Topics to be covered include criminal investigations, crime scene processing, traffic enforcement, firearms simulators, domestic violence, the use of force, community outreach and the K9 program. Participants can also do a ride-along with a Tyrone officer to experience actual police work.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old with no felony convictions; all must agree to a background check. The form is available at www.tyronepd.org/cpa.html and must be submitted by July 1 either by mail or in person at the police department office at 950 Senoia Road. Questions should be directed to Lt. Philip Nelson at pnelson@tyrone.org.