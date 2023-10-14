Family nonprofit grew from experience

“It’s not anything I’d recommend to anybody,” said the Puerto Rico native. “When Miguel and married, we didn’t have the skills to build a healthy marriage. Our relationship got in trouble, and we even thought about divorce. But we got involved with a group that helped us learn more skills, build our relationship and heal our family.”

When the couple moved to the metro area in 1999, they couldn’t find a similar support system. So they started their own, sharing lessons they’d learned with couples at their church.

“It was very grassroots,” said Urbina. “But soon we had parents and teens who wanted to improve their family relationships, too. We’d never dreamed about having a nonprofit to do that, but as our work exploded, we saw there was such a need.”

The couple launched the Kennesaw-based Ser Familia in 2001 and quickly got training and certification in several areas. They also hired professional counselors and began devoting their time to training other groups to use their model. Today, Ser Familia is one of the largest Latino nonprofits in the state that offers a range of community services.

“We provide services in a unique way: They are always for the whole family,” said Urbina. “The nuclear family has to be involved. Once you define who that is, everybody 12 or older has to be assessed. Then a unique plan is created that involves several services. Everybody has to participate because it’s the only way you get very good outcomes that will be sustainable in the long run.”

The organization offers assistance with mental health, depression, domestic violence and more, specifically but not limited to the Hispanic and Latino community.

“We do serve more Hispanics and Latinos because there are so few agencies doing these services in Spanish,” said Urbina. “Sometimes we are their only support. But we will serve whoever comes in the door; we’re here for the community.”

The nonprofit’s ability to offer those services is bolstered by its major fundraiser, the Saborea dinner. The Oct. 21 evening of food and entertainment also highlights the year’s successes.

“We showcase the work we do and share stories from families we have helped as a way of saying there’s hope for a better life, a better marriage, better relationships with your kids,” said Urbina. “It can be done. We’ve been married 38 years, so the story can have a happy ending.”

Information about the Saborea dinner is online at serfamilia.org.

