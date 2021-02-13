Explore the fun of science in your kitchen

No scheduled time or registration is required. It is a simple pop on at a convenient time to watch and perform the experiment. Depending on the age of the participant, an adult or parent may not be needed, but for example, if a stove is to be used the instructors point that out.

Fireworks in a jar was a recent experiment that went over density and dispersion. Martin’s favorite is the floating man, but the one that sticks out the most uses gummy bears.

“One bear was dropped in regular tap water, one in saltwater and one in sugar water. Twenty-four hours later we compared the size differences, talked about saturation, solutions and osmosis,” she said.

An email in response to the experiment to Martin read, “I love the variety of fun, easy experiments my son and I can do from GCPL’s Kitchen Chemistry. It’s really sparking a love of science,” wrote parent Liz Mangan.

The Gwinnett County Public Library has a full program of youth services programs such as arts and crafts, book recommendations and early literacy tips for those with young ones.

For more information, visit www.gwinnettpl.org. All videos can be watched on https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLBLtBEVpFaANPdMIBkR3kfZ8mKl-sLG1b

