Experience the Georgia Aquarium as an adult after hours

Guests have three hours to enjoy the aquarium including an assortment of beverages, a dining option and music.

“Our DJs play usually to the specific theme being held with a mix of a lot of things. They are in tune to what the program is like and they know how to read the room really well,” Montiel added.

Member pricing starts at $29.95 and non-member $39.95. VIP tickets include coupons for three drinks of choosing.

Wrapping up the end of summer and start of school, a luau is the theme for the upcoming Sips Under the Sea on Aug. 13 from 7-10 p.m.

“Come see us and experience the aquarium as an adult. It’s a great fun night, and you are never too old to enjoy and learn about the animals, learn about the research and conservation that we’re doing here in Atlanta and around the world in the oceans,” he said.

Address: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/events/event/sips-under-the-sea-luau/ or via the call center at 404-581-4000.

