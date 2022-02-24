Employee training needed at Lawrenceville restaurant

During a recent inspection, employees at Delicias La Princesa in Lawrenceville were not adhering to proper handwashing while working with food.
An employee picked up trash from the floor and then touched clean equipment. Another employee wiped hands on a dirty apron then touched clean equipment without first washing hands.
Also, an employee didn’t wear gloves when cutting avocado and placing slices onto to-go containers. The food was discarded.
Delicias La Princesa, 575 W. Pike St., scored 52/U on the Feb. 18 health inspection and will be re-inspected.
In other violations, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, oil and garlic mixture, and a cabbage mix were all above a safe temperature range. These were discarded.
Some food items were incorrectly stored and risked cross-contamination. For example, raw bacon was on top of the flour, and unwashed produce was on top of tortillas in the reach-in cooler. Raw eggs were above juice in another cooler, and the raw chicken was above raw beef.
Small batches of leftover foods in two different coolers were not date-marked for expiration. Other foods, like cooked chicken, cabbage mix, and shrimp, were past the 7-day use-by deadline and were discarded.
