Emory University celebrates its 176th commencement ceremony this weekend

A total of 14 commencements, representing all nine of Emory’s undergraduate and graduate schools are scheduled during the three-day weekend. A ceremony to celebrate the Class of 2020, whose Commencement ceremony was completely virtual last year, will be held on May 15.

Although there will not be one central ceremony for graduates of all schools, each school will have a stand-alone Emory University Commencement ceremony. The dean of each school will present the candidates, and President Gregory L. Fenves will be at each ceremony to confer degrees. Many elements of a traditional Emory Commencement also will be incorporated, such as the bagpipes, wearing of academic regalia, individual recognition of graduates and the singing of the alma mater.