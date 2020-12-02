Emory to host free, live webinar with Dalai Lama

The webcast begins at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 which will be 9 a.m. Dec. 9 in India. It will be simulcast in 14 languages and It is free of charge and open to anyone who’d like to participate. Advance registration is encouraged at https://compassionshift.emory.edu.

“With so many urgent concerns impacting our world, the time is right to start a global conversation about the importance of compassion,” said Lobsang Tenzin Negi, executive director of Emory University’s Center for Contemplative Science and Compassion-Based Ethics. “For more than 20 years, we’ve been working with His Holiness the Dalai Lama on programs and research that illustrate the positive effects of compassion. Our goal is to promote an understanding of the benefits of compassion and to provide programs to cultivate it across all sectors of society.”