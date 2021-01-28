Emory Library hosts Black History Month film screening

“Athlete. Scholar. Activist: Chapters in the Life of Dr. Pellom McDaniels III” will take place Sunday, Feb. 7, at 3 p.m. The event will begin with a screening of the film “Flash Here and There Like Falling Stars: The Life and Work of Dr. Pellom McDaniels III,” followed by a conversation.

The event honors the contributions of McDaniels, former Emory professor of African American studies and curator of African American collections at the Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library, who passed away in April 2020. McDaniels, a former NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons, earned his master’s and PhD degrees from Emory. He focused his life’s work on researching, collecting and sharing the stories of African Americans throughout history.