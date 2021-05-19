Emory Law names inaugural leader for Civil Rights, Social Justice program

Acclaimed legal scholar and social justice advocate Darren Lenard Hutchinson has been named the Emory University School of Law inaugural John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice, according to a press release. He will join the faculty July 1.
Civil rights and social justice are the central focus of Hutchinson’s research, teaching, administrative work, and community engagement. He is currently the Raymond & Miriam Ehrlich Eminent Scholar at the University of Florida Levin College of Law and is widely known among legal academics and scholars in other fields for the rigor of his work and his sustained commitment to analyzing and remedying inequality.
“Throughout his years of groundbreaking research, Professor Hutchinson has explored the intersection of law, social justice, and civil rights and developed solutions to systemic failures that have impacted marginalized communities,” says Emory President Gregory L. Fenves. “His expertise aligns perfectly with Emory’s mission to serve humanity and our strategies to support social justice research and prepare the next generation of leaders.”
The John Lewis Chair for Civil Rights and Social Justice is intended to serve as a lasting tribute to the legacy of “good trouble” advocated by the late congressman from Georgia’s Fifth District and establish Emory Law as a leader in teaching, research and community activism related to civil rights and social justice.
“Emory offers an exceptional platform for my work on social justice,” says Hutchinson. “Its excellent reputation and location in Atlanta will allow me to collaborate with many institutions and individuals committed to social justice research and policies. I am particularly excited that Emory has provided resources to build a center for the study of civil rights and social justice. Doing this work in the name of John Lewis, a legendary civil rights hero, is deeply inspiring and humbling.”