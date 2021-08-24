Emory Healthcare names first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer

In this position, González will have oversight of the health care system’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategies and will work closely with the leadership teams to embed DEI perspectives into Emory Healthcare’s initiatives, processes and projects.

González joins Emory Healthcare from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, where he serves as vice president, chief inclusion & diversity officer. In this role, he led the development and implementation of Dana-Farber’s $50 million diversity, equity and inclusion commitment and overall strategy to impact the institute’s research, clinical care, people and community priorities. Prior to that, González led his own consulting practice, was the inaugural vice president, chief inclusion and diversity officer for Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, Texas, and held DEI leadership roles at Newell Rubbermaid and the American Cancer Society.