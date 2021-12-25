Winter courses begin Jan. 3 for DeKalb PALS

Registration is online only and payment must be made on the PALS web page at palsonline.info.

Formed in 1991, PALS is supported by local religious institutions as well as local nonprofits and merchants is in its 30th year of stimulating educational classes for senior citizens.

Most speakers are retired professionals who speak on their area of expertise, with many having a strong following from year to year.

However, the program committee is always interested in hearing from participants about other topics of interest and future speakers.

For information, contact PALS administrator Iris Katz by calling the PALS office at 770-698-0801 or by emailing at DunwoodyPals@gmail.com.

Winter courses include:

The Maya and Aztec. 10-11 a.m. Tom McEIhinny will discuss how the Maya and Aztec cultures flourished from 4000 BC until the arrival of the Spaniards in 1500 AD in Mesoamerica, including how advanced those cultures were and their ultimate downfall at the hands of the Spaniards.

Eco Fun01. 10-11 a.m. Shai Robkin will show how discussing current economic issues can be fun through the daily podcast “The Indicator.” Listen to the assigned podcast (always less than 10 minutes) before class where the specific issues raised will be discussed from a behavioral science perspective.

The Holy Land Revealed Part 2. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Rabbi Scott Colbert will present and discuss selected videos from Professor Jodi Magness’ program “The Holy Land Revisited,” covering the time of Jesus to approximately 200 AD when the Jews were expelled temporarily from the Holy Land.

Improving Your Health and Fitness Using your Smartphone (four weeks) and Aging in Place Is an Illusion (four weeks). 11:15 a.m. to 12 :15 p.m. BH Technology Group will show how apps on your Smartphone can help find healthier food and track your fitness as well as how other wearable technology (Fitbit and Apple Watch) can go even further in that regard in weeks 1 through 4. Brandt Ross will present his updated program on what to consider when you are deciding whether to stay in your home or move to a senior community and the hazards of remaining in your present home “forever.” He also will give advice on selling your home, downsizing and family impact during weeks five through eight.

Shakespeare’s Richard III. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Michele Friedman will present her take on Shakespeare’s Richard III. Was he a villain, a victim or something in between? Various clips of the play will be shown to help the class decide.

Mah Jongg. 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Bring your own Mah Jongg cards and come play. There is no instructor for the session - just fun and self-evaluation.

Open Bridge for Experienced Players. 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Roger Hester is the coordinator. However, there is no instructor. There will be no lunch or afternoon class for this session.