Valentine’s Day Cabaret to be in Dunwoody

“Love Is in the Air” will be presented by Stage Door Theatre in Dunwoody on Valentine’s Day evening.
Tickets range from $15 to $35 for this 7 p.m. one-night show on Feb. 14 at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Performers will sing romantic, hilarious and heartwarming ballads and duets.
For all audience members, performers, technicians and staff, Stage Door Theatre requires proof of a mandatory vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the performance.
That proof must come from the healthcare provider who performed the vaccination or test, including a vaccination card - a hard copy or digital.
Fully vaccinated means the performance date you are attending must be at least 14 days after your last dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the FDA or WHO.
Exceptions are for guests under the age of 5 or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical condition or sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.
Information: 770-396-1726 (box office from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays) or StageDoorTheatreGa.org
