Summer concerts, films presented by Dunwoody

Dunwoody Parks and Recreation is continuing its summer season with Pics in the Park at Pernoshal Park, 4575 N. Shallowford Road, and Groovin’ on the Green summer concert series at the Brook Run Park Amphitheater, 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

Designed to be family friendly, the concert series is being held at the amphitheater at 6 p.m. on the second Saturday of every month through October.

Both events are free and open to all.

Guests are encouraged to walk or ride bikes to the concerts since the amphitheater is located along the Dunwoody Trailway.

Dogs on a leash are welcome.

Find details about the food trucks and bands at dunwoodyga.gov/parkevents.

Pics in the Park will feature Wonder Woman (PG-13) on July 7 and Ready Player One (PG-13) on Aug. 4.

Free popcorn and candy are served from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.