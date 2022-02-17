Registration open for performance art summer camps in Dunwoody

Registration is open for summer camps that will be hosted by the Stage Door Performing Arts Academy and Spruill Arts Center together - both in Dunwoody.
Performance Art Camps will be open to children and teens ages 3-18 during June and July for four- or five-day camps.
All of these camps will be held at Stage Door Performing Arts Academy, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody - the same address for the DeKalb Cultural Arts Center that is home to both Spruill and Stage Door.
Camp Director Grace VandeWaa can be reached at 616-795-3141, 770-396-1726 ext. 3 or grace@stagedoortheatrega.org.
Costs: $155 or $285
Because of COVID-19, masks are mandatory when indoors - except when eating and drinking, and N95 masks are encouraged.
Information: StageDoorTheatreGa.org/summer-camps
