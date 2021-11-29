New gifts requested for Dunwoody’s Christmas for Kids by Dec. 10

Donations collected after Dec. 10 will be distributed to local churches and other facilities for those in need.

The Dunwoody Police Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is collecting monetary donations for CFK. All funds collected for CFK will be used to purchase toys, gifts and any food or supplies needed for CFK.

Visit DunwoodyPoliceFoundation.org, click on the “donate” button and include “for Christmas for Kids program” in the notes section when prompted.

The CFK Wrap-Up Event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10 for volunteers to help wrap gifts for CFK registered families.

To volunteer for this event, contact the Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6918.

For general inquiries regarding CFK, contact the Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6906.

Video: youtu.be/NOstovWq3Lw

Information: dunwoodyga.gov/police/programs-classes/Christmas-for-kids