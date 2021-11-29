New gifts requested for Dunwoody’s Christmas for Kids by Dec. 10

The Dunwoody Police Department is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for Christmas for Kids - Dunwoody children from newborn to age 15 who were registered by October as being in need.
While the COVID-19 pandemic, once again, has restricted CFK from holding its traditional Christmas celebration - held since 2009, Dunwoody police are collecting and will be distributing toys, gifts and boxed meals to Dunwoody families in need.
Gift donations may be brought to the Dunwoody Police Department 24/7 through Dec. 10.
For local groups holding their own toy collection drives, they may contact Dunwoody Police for a one-time pick up at their location when ready at 678-382-6906.
Note that toy collections will continue through Dec. 23.
Donations collected after Dec. 10 will be distributed to local churches and other facilities for those in need.
The Dunwoody Police Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is collecting monetary donations for CFK. All funds collected for CFK will be used to purchase toys, gifts and any food or supplies needed for CFK.
Visit DunwoodyPoliceFoundation.org, click on the “donate” button and include “for Christmas for Kids program” in the notes section when prompted.
The CFK Wrap-Up Event will be held from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 10 for volunteers to help wrap gifts for CFK registered families.
To volunteer for this event, contact the Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6918.
For general inquiries regarding CFK, contact the Dunwoody Police at 678-382-6906.
Video: youtu.be/NOstovWq3Lw
Information: dunwoodyga.gov/police/programs-classes/Christmas-for-kids
