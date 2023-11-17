‘Light Up Dunwoody’ is Nov. 19

A Jewish and Christmas festival is coming to Dunwoody just before Thanksgiving.
The Dunwoody Homeowners Association will present the city’s official Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting Festival.
Event hours are 2-6 p.m. Nov. 19 at Shops of Dunwoody, 5468 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Photos with Santa and his reindeer are free.
More attractions will include face painting, crafts and dancers with holiday musical performances.
Entertainers will be the North Georgia School of Ballet, Expressions in Motion Dance, Dunwoody High School Marching Band and Dan and Co Dancers.
Find more information at facebook.com/LightUpDunwoody.
About the Author
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution