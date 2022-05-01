Israel’s 74th Independence Day to be celebrated

Israel’s 74th Independence Day will be celebrated from 5-7 p.m. May 5 at the outdoor courtyard, MJCCA Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.
Free and open to all ages, Yom Ha’atzmaut will include live music, Israeli food for purchase, Israeli dancing, activities and crafts.
The celebration commemorates when David Ben-Gurion, who was Israel’s first prime minister, publicly read Israel’s Declaration of Independence on May 14, 1948, which was the fifth day of Iyar, the eighth month of the civil year, in the year 5708.
Among the community partners are the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Friends of Israel Scouts - Tzofim and the Atlanta Israel Coalition.
Learn more by contacting 678-812-4010, Rabbi.Glusman@AtlantaJCC.org or AtlantaJCC.org/holidays.
