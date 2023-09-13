Dunwoody’s Latino Hispanic Celebration is Sept. 17

Dunwoody’s Economic Development Department will host the Latino Hispanic Cultural Heritage Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Lawn at Ashford Lane, 4500 Olde Perimeter Way near Hob Nob, Dunwoody.

Open to the community, the free event will showcase dance, music, art and food to kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Now in its third year, we’re excited to see this program grow and evolve,” said Dunwoody Business and Cultural Development Manager Rosemary Watts.

“Favorite performers from years past are returning, and we’re adding some new elements this year. We appreciate the community’s enthusiasm as we continue to build awareness of the different cultures that make Dunwoody special,” she said.

A detailed performance schedule is available at tinyurl.com/mr4bnvpj.