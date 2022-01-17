Dunwoody welcomes new council members

The Dunwoody City Council has three new members.
Catherine Lautenbacher, Rob Price and Tom Lambert were sworn in recently to represent Dunwoody City Council Posts 1, 2 and 3, respectively.
Lautenbacher, Price and Lambert were voted upon by citizens from within the district the council member is representing.
They join Mayor Lynn Deutsch and Council Members John Heneghan, Stacey Harris and Joe Seconder to make up the 2022 Dunwoody City Council.
Representing Posts 4, 5 and 6, Heneghan, Harris and Seconder were elected by the city at-large, with each council member elected to represent a given district.
Elections are held on a staggered four-year cycle, with half of the City Council coming up for a vote in any given cycle.
Information: dunwoodyga.gov/government/city-council-mayor
