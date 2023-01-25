Dunwoody urges human trafficking prevention

As a City of Freedom since last year, Dunwoody is observing this month as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
A free online tutorial is offered to help participants recognize the signs of sex trafficking.
The hour-long, 10-module training is available at iamOnWatch.org.
OnWatch™ is training led by survivors, with industry experts explaining the key indicators of trafficking and how to support a survivor’s path to freedom.
Victim identification is 1% in America, where 40% of child sex trafficking victims are sold by a family member, according to the iamOnWatch.org website.
Sex trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in America, affecting every age, gender, race and social class, the statement added.
Learn more at facebook.com/OnWatch1.
About the Author