DeKalb DA won’t weigh results of GBI probe into training center shooting
Dunwoody urges human trafficking prevention

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

As a City of Freedom since last year, Dunwoody is observing this month as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

A free online tutorial is offered to help participants recognize the signs of sex trafficking.

The hour-long, 10-module training is available at iamOnWatch.org.

OnWatch™ is training led by survivors, with industry experts explaining the key indicators of trafficking and how to support a survivor’s path to freedom.

Victim identification is 1% in America, where 40% of child sex trafficking victims are sold by a family member, according to the iamOnWatch.org website.

Sex trafficking is the second-largest criminal industry in America, affecting every age, gender, race and social class, the statement added.

Learn more at facebook.com/OnWatch1.

Carolyn Cunningham
