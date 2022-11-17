ajc logo
Dunwoody seeks online comments on police

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

Online comments are being sought by Dunwoody city officials and BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, on a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department.

Until Nov. 30, community perspectives are invited on how the police department performs its public safety function in serving Dunwoody residents and visitors.

City officials are “interested in hearing positive comments, constructive feedback and suggestions for improving the department to meet the needs of the community,” according to the city statement.

Online comments may be shared at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dunwoody-ga-operational-study.

Look for the SHARE button under “Community Feedback” to add your comments.

