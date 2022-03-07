Dunwoody seeks input on Peeler Road

Through 5 p.m. March 18, Dunwoody city officials are seeking comments for a shared-use path that would run along the north side of Peeler Road between Windwood Hollow Park and Winters Chapel Road.
“This is part of a larger system of paths that would eventually connect to Brook Run Park and the Winters Chapel Multiuse Path, which is beginning construction this year,” said Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith in a statement.
The path would establish better access for neighborhoods along Peeler Road to the restaurants and other businesses on Winters Chapel Road.
Funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, the $1.61 million project would provide a 12-foot-wide concrete path for cyclists and pedestrians.
The path would be separated from the roadway by a landscaped buffer and make both sides of the road fully accessible for pedestrians.
Decorative pedestrian lighting could be added throughout the project limits for an additional $270,000.
Survey: bit.ly/3tcTqtD
For additional questions or discussion, contact Dunwoody’s Capital Projects Manager Ishri Sankar at Ishri.sankar@dunwoodyga.gov.
For more information, go to bit.ly/3pmF4pn.
