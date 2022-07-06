ajc logo
X

Dunwoody restricts outdoor lighting rules

Outdoor lighting rules have become more restrictive by the Dunwoody City Council. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Combined ShapeCaption
Outdoor lighting rules have become more restrictive by the Dunwoody City Council. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

New rules were approved recently by the Dunwoody City Council to restrict outdoor lighting.

The update was prompted by a recent citizen complaint of excessive night lighting at several businesses.

Dunwoody’s new color temperature requirements for outdoor lighting are designed to prevent harsh glares and vision impairment at night and protect nocturnal wildlife and the natural nightscape, according to a city statement.

To promote softer, warmer light, the new rules limit outdoor LED lighting to 3000 Kelvin - known as “soft white.”

The new citywide standard applies to new or replacement lights at commercial and residential properties but not to existing lighting such as outdoor sports, recreation fields and performance areas for safety purposes.

View the six-page updated ordinance at bit.ly/3brYZzf.

For information, email Dunwoody Deputy Community Development Director Paul Leonhardt at Paul.Leonhardt@dunwoodyga.gov.

Combined ShapeCaption
Outdoor lighting rules have become more restrictive by the Dunwoody City Council. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Outdoor lighting rules have become more restrictive by the Dunwoody City Council. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Combined ShapeCaption
Outdoor lighting rules have become more restrictive by the Dunwoody City Council. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Credit: City of Dunwoody

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
‘Tragedy on top of tragedy’: Pregnant refugee, mother of 5 dies in Gwinnett crash12h ago
Georgia Tech star Demaryius Thomas suffered from CTE at time of death
Trump probe: Lindsey Graham plans to fight Fulton subpoena
6h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
37m ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
37m ago
Take care in how you kill a hammerhead worm
12h ago
The Latest
Dunwoody considers tax increase on July 11
Dunwoody HOA plans Fourth of July Parade
Dunwoody may change Veterans Memorial
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
23h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top