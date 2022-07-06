Dunwoody restricts outdoor lighting rules

New rules were approved recently by the Dunwoody City Council to restrict outdoor lighting.
The update was prompted by a recent citizen complaint of excessive night lighting at several businesses.
Dunwoody’s new color temperature requirements for outdoor lighting are designed to prevent harsh glares and vision impairment at night and protect nocturnal wildlife and the natural nightscape, according to a city statement.
To promote softer, warmer light, the new rules limit outdoor LED lighting to 3000 Kelvin - known as “soft white.”
The new citywide standard applies to new or replacement lights at commercial and residential properties but not to existing lighting such as outdoor sports, recreation fields and performance areas for safety purposes.
View the six-page updated ordinance at bit.ly/3brYZzf.
For information, email Dunwoody Deputy Community Development Director Paul Leonhardt at Paul.Leonhardt@dunwoodyga.gov.
