Dunwoody Preservation Trust plans Camp Flashback

Camp Flashback will be hosted by Dunwoody Preservation Trust (DPT) at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody for children to experience life as if they lived in the 1870s.

“No cell phones, no computers, no technology - just plain, old-fashioned fun,” according to a DPT statement.

Children from the ages of 7 to 12 may be registered to attend weekly sessions of June 12-16, 19-23, 26-30 and July 10-14 and 17-21.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. extended hours for early dropoff and late pickup.

Costs are $300/camper/week for DPT members, $350/camper/week for nonmembers of DPT and $125/camper/week to add extended hours.

Register at DunwoodyPreservationTrust.org/camp-flashback.