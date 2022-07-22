Dunwoody pool parties at MJCCA in July

Free pool parties are open to the community on July 24 and July 29 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, Zaban Park, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.
The July 24 pool party is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Children’s activities, music, dancing, games and door prizes will accompany the July 24 event.
A free Dive into Shabbat pool party will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 29 at the MJCCA outdoor pool and splashpad.
Shabbat stories and blessings with Rabbi G will begin at 6 p.m.
Bring your dinner, and buy refreshments at the snack bar.
In case of rain or threatening weather, call the MJCCA weather hotline at 678-812-4011 on the day of the event.
To apply as an MJCCA lifeguard, go to atlantajcc.org/lifeguarding.
