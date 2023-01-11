Dunwoody Police seek in-person comments on Jan. 25

Dunwoody city officials, the Dunwoody Police Department and BerryDunn are hosting a drop-in community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 upstairs at the Dunwoody North Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road.
BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, is conducting a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department.
Like many other areas of America, city officials say they are interested in evaluating the traditional police Call For Service (CFS) model.
“It is possible, and perhaps likely, that certain CFS might be better addressed through nontraditional methods,” the city statement said.
City officials “welcome positive comments, as well as constructive feedback and suggestions for improving the department, so it can meet the needs of the community,” the city statement added.
Learn more at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dunwoody-ga-operational-study.
