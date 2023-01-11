BreakingNews
Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates
ajc logo
X

Dunwoody Police seek in-person comments on Jan. 25

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
25 minutes ago

Dunwoody city officials, the Dunwoody Police Department and BerryDunn are hosting a drop-in community meeting from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 upstairs at the Dunwoody North Shallowford Annex, 4470 N. Shallowford Road.

BerryDunn, a national consulting firm, is conducting a comprehensive operational assessment of the Dunwoody Police Department.

Like many other areas of America, city officials say they are interested in evaluating the traditional police Call For Service (CFS) model.

“It is possible, and perhaps likely, that certain CFS might be better addressed through nontraditional methods,” the city statement said.

City officials “welcome positive comments, as well as constructive feedback and suggestions for improving the department, so it can meet the needs of the community,” the city statement added.

Learn more at berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/dunwoody-ga-operational-study.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp will call for teacher, state worker raises and tax rebates1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
27m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta for the AJC

Kemp takes aim at Georgia’s workforce housing
1h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
20h ago

Credit: Stephen M. Dowell

Former Herschel Walker aide accuses a leading conservative of sexual harassment
20h ago

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: Paul Ward Photography

Dunwoody honors MLK Day with a new blood drive
Dunwoody hosts ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’
Church in Dunwoody hosts Christmas events
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
20h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top