Dunwoody police host events on Aug. 3, 4

Citizens Response to Active Attack Events on Aug. 3 and National Night Out on Aug. 4 will take place in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of National Night Out)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Dunwoody Police Department will host two free events on Aug. 3 and 4 to help citizens better protect themselves.

From 6-8 p.m. Aug. 3, a free seminar will be offered on Citizens Response to Active Attack Events.

The seminar will take place in the Council Chambers, Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road.

During an active-shooter event, participants will learn how to maximize their safety until officers arrive to stop the threat.

Register at bit.ly/3yRWE8P.

For National Night Out, the event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody during Food Truck Thursdays.

Talk to police officers, citizen volunteers and other public safety professionals in an informal setting.

National Night Out is held annually in thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to improve communication between law enforcement professionals and the community members they serve.

For more information, visit natw.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
