Dunwoody police host events on Aug. 3, 4

For National Night Out, the event will be held from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 4 at Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody during Food Truck Thursdays.

Talk to police officers, citizen volunteers and other public safety professionals in an informal setting.

National Night Out is held annually in thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide to improve communication between law enforcement professionals and the community members they serve.

For more information, visit natw.org.