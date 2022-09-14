Dunwoody Police host drug seminar on Sept. 20

A free community seminar on the opioid epidemic will be held by the Dunwoody Police Department from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.
Police officials also will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and how to recognize the signs of someone experiencing a crisis.
They will “provide a detailed look at the bigger picture of what is happening in the United States and how the drugs are getting here,” according to a city statement, including what is happening in Georgia.
“Lastly, we will examine the overdose statistics from Dunwoody and review several tragic cases,” the statement added.
Attendance at this seminar is not recommended for children younger than age 13.
Register at bit.ly/3qheldR.
About the Author
Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation