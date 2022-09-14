BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lane reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-85; 5 injured
ajc logo
X

Dunwoody Police host drug seminar on Sept. 20

The Dunwoody Police Department is sponsoring a free seminar on drug dangers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Dunwoody City Hall. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Dunwoody Police Department is sponsoring a free seminar on drug dangers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Dunwoody City Hall. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

A free community seminar on the opioid epidemic will be held by the Dunwoody Police Department from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Police officials also will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and how to recognize the signs of someone experiencing a crisis.

They will “provide a detailed look at the bigger picture of what is happening in the United States and how the drugs are getting here,” according to a city statement, including what is happening in Georgia.

“Lastly, we will examine the overdose statistics from Dunwoody and review several tragic cases,” the statement added.

Attendance at this seminar is not recommended for children younger than age 13.

Register at bit.ly/3qheldR.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
Calvin Watts poses for a photo after being appointed Gwinnett County's superintendent in July 2021. One group is questioning his membership on a board that reviews the district's accreditation. (Rebecca Wright for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern3h ago
A tractor-trailer sat horizontal across the southbound lanes of I-85 in Fairburn on Tuesday after a crash, creating miles of backups.

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lane reopens after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-85; 5 injured
36m ago
Janet McDowell was named principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta earlier this year, but is leaving amid concerns about class sizes, dress code enforcement and other issues. Photo credit: Atlanta Public Schools.

Credit: Contributed

Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
3h ago
The work is part of the $3.7 million project to realign the Grogans Ferry Road intersection and surrounding area. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: cust

Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
The work is part of the $3.7 million project to realign the Grogans Ferry Road intersection and surrounding area. (Courtesy City of Sandy Springs)

Credit: cust

Sandy Springs closes lanes on a section of Roswell Road through September
Herschel Walker, left, and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. (File photos)

Credit: File photos

The Jolt: What’s at stake in the Warnock-Walker debate
8h ago
The Latest
A new series of fall classes begins Sept. 12 by Perimeter Adult Learning and Services (PALS) at Dunwoody Baptist Church. (Courtesy of PALS)

Credit: PALS

Dunwoody PALS classes begin Sept. 12
Dunwoody helps battle human trafficking
I-285 westbound lanes in Dunwoody to close again tonight for inspection
Featured
A motorcade leads the caravan, escorting the family of Deputy Jonathan Koleski to the NorthStar church for his funeral service on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

PHOTOS: Funeral held in Cobb County for the first of two deputies killed
2h ago
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
4h ago
List: See the 215 degree programs Georgia colleges are dropping
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top