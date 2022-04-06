Dunwoody Police among metro agencies seeking recruits on April 9

Several law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta will be recruiting officers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9 at this free event that is open to the public.
The site is the front lawn of the Douglasville Police Department, 2083 Fairburn Road, Douglasville.
Job applicants should bring their resumes.
In addition to the Dunwoody Police Department, other DeKalb law enforcement agencies participating will be the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Decatur Police Department.
From Fulton County, participating agencies will be the East Point Police Department, the Fulton County Marshal’s Office, the Atlanta Police Department and the South Fulton County Police Department.
More agencies will be the Federal and Georgia Bureaus of Investigation and the Georgia State Patrol.
So far, other agencies will be the Douglasville Police Department and the Douglas County, Carroll County and Paulding County Sheriff’s Offices.
For more information, contact Sgt. Shannon Dean at 678-293-1621 or deans@douglasvillega.gov.
