Dunwoody PALS classes begin Sept. 12

Class names are The Sociology of Religion at 10-11 a.m., Love to Travel at 10-11 a.m., Mah Jongg at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Open Bridge for Experienced Players at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Election 2022 at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Formed in 1991, PALS classes are designed for senior citizens.