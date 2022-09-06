Dunwoody PALS classes begin Sept. 12

Perimeter Adult Learning and Services (PALS) announces its fall programs.
The cost is $55 per eight-week session.
Classes will run on Mondays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 7 (no class on Sept. 26) at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta/DeKalb County.
Class names are The Sociology of Religion at 10-11 a.m., Love to Travel at 10-11 a.m., Mah Jongg at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Open Bridge for Experienced Players at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Election 2022 at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Formed in 1991, PALS classes are designed for senior citizens.
The program committee is interested in hearing from participants about other topics of interest and future speakers by calling 770-698-0801 or emailing DunwoodyPals@gmail.com.
Register at palsonline.info/registration-form.
