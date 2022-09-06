ajc logo
Dunwoody PALS classes begin Sept. 12

A new series of fall classes begins Sept. 12 by Perimeter Adult Learning and Services (PALS) at Dunwoody Baptist Church. (Courtesy of PALS)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Perimeter Adult Learning and Services (PALS) announces its fall programs.

The cost is $55 per eight-week session.

Classes will run on Mondays from Sept. 12 to Nov. 7 (no class on Sept. 26) at Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Atlanta/DeKalb County.

Class names are The Sociology of Religion at 10-11 a.m., Love to Travel at 10-11 a.m., Mah Jongg at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Open Bridge for Experienced Players at 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., Election 2022 at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Formed in 1991, PALS classes are designed for senior citizens.

The program committee is interested in hearing from participants about other topics of interest and future speakers by calling 770-698-0801 or emailing DunwoodyPals@gmail.com.

Register at palsonline.info/registration-form.

Carolyn Cunningham
