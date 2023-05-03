Dunwoody opens splash pad, Two Bridges Park on May 6

Dunwoody city officials will open Two Bridges Park from noon to 2 p.m. May 6 at 50 Perimeter Center E. - location of the city’s first public park in the Perimeter Center of Dunwoody and the city’s first splash pad.
To the first 100 guests, free King of Pops popsicles and giveaways will be given away.
Two Bridges is a five-acre park that features a splash pad that’s 28 feet in diameter, an 8,000-square-foot playground that’s ADA compliant for those with limited mobility, walking trails with a natural surface that travel downhill east from the playground and through the wooded area along the north fork of Nancy Creek, two picnic pavilions, an exercise station and restroom facilities.
Last year, the Dunwoody City Council approved the use of $3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds from the U.S. government to build the park.
About the Author
Credit: Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services