Dunwoody opens splash pad, Two Bridges Park on May 6

To the first 100 guests, free King of Pops popsicles and giveaways will be given away.

Two Bridges is a five-acre park that features a splash pad that’s 28 feet in diameter, an 8,000-square-foot playground that’s ADA compliant for those with limited mobility, walking trails with a natural surface that travel downhill east from the playground and through the wooded area along the north fork of Nancy Creek, two picnic pavilions, an exercise station and restroom facilities.