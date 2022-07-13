BreakingNews
Dunwoody offers amnesty in July

Costs for past-due traffic citations and active bench warrants for failing to appear in court are being forgiven during July in Dunwoody.

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

During July, Dunwoody Municipal Court is holding an amnesty program for people with past-due traffic citations and/or active bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

Goals are to settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.

Those who want to take advantage of the program can visit Municipal Court, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. only on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

For those who pay their fines in full, all contempt fees will be forgiven.

If the individual’s offense(s) requires a mandatory court appearance, the person will be granted a future court date to appear before a judge, and all warrants will be cleared and warrant fees forgiven.

Acceptable forms of payment are cash, money order, cashier checks and credit cards (Visa and MasterCard only) but no personal checks.

For more information, call 678-382-6973 or visit dunwoodyga.gov.

