ajc logo
X

Dunwoody Nature Center welcomes ‘Butterfly Experience’

Among the highlights of the 30th anniversary of the Dunwoody Nature Center will be "The Butterfly Experience" on Sept. 10-11. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)

Combined ShapeCaption
Among the highlights of the 30th anniversary of the Dunwoody Nature Center will be "The Butterfly Experience" on Sept. 10-11. (Courtesy of Dunwoody Nature Center)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

“The Butterfly Experience” alights on Sept. 10-11 during the 30th anniversary of the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.

Also from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, the First Free Saturday will focus on “All About Butterflies.”

This program will include a hike and an activity but no access to the live butterfly tents until Sept. 10-11.

Register at bit.ly/3QwKny2 for this Sept. 3 event.

For the Sept. 10-11 event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, tickets are $12 but free for children ages 3 and younger.

Among the highlights will be hundreds of native butterflies, education stations, arts and crafts, live animal shows and magical and musical performances.

Tickets are sold in 20-minute increments for your time in one of three butterfly tents at bit.ly/3pmkR2D.

Titled “Butterflies and Brews,” an adult event for ages 21+ is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at $50 each, with tickets at bit.ly/3A5hSAq.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials22h ago
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by SUV near Kennesaw high school
2h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
22h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
2h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
2h ago
Homelessness in suburbs is easy to miss, experts say
The Latest
Dunwoody play fundraiser open through Aug. 28
Dunwoody Nature Center hosts varied August events
Dunwoody nonprofit helps jobseekers
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
19h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
20h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top