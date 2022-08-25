Dunwoody Nature Center welcomes ‘Butterfly Experience’

“The Butterfly Experience” alights on Sept. 10-11 during the 30th anniversary of the Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.
Also from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 3, the First Free Saturday will focus on “All About Butterflies.”
This program will include a hike and an activity but no access to the live butterfly tents until Sept. 10-11.
Register at bit.ly/3QwKny2 for this Sept. 3 event.
For the Sept. 10-11 event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, tickets are $12 but free for children ages 3 and younger.
Among the highlights will be hundreds of native butterflies, education stations, arts and crafts, live animal shows and magical and musical performances.
Tickets are sold in 20-minute increments for your time in one of three butterfly tents at bit.ly/3pmkR2D.
Titled “Butterflies and Brews,” an adult event for ages 21+ is scheduled for 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9 at $50 each, with tickets at bit.ly/3A5hSAq.
