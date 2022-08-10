Dunwoody Nature Center hosts varied August events

The Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody is hosting a variety of events this month during its 30th anniversary.
Among them are:
- Nature Lovers Book Club: 9-10:30 a.m. Aug 15 and third Mondays. The club will meet in the Rain Garden to learn about “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo. The cost is free for DNC members with code LOVETOREAD and free for nonmembers wanting to check out the club. Register at bit.ly/3Jl4xZ8.
- Summer Birding: 8-10 a.m. Aug. 20. Join Master Birder Rose Guerra as she helps participants identify the birds present at this time of year. For ages 13 and older, this program requires registration - free for DNC members with code “wildlife21″ and $10 for nonmembers. Register at DunwoodyNature.org/event/summer-birding-3.
- Evening with Exotics: 6-7 p.m. and 7:15-8:15 p.m. Aug. 30. For ages 10 and older, the program costs $50 to meet Peaches the spider monkey, a hedgehog, a baby kangaroo and a baby capybara. Register at DunwoodyNature.org/event/evening-with-exotics.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest