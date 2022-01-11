Dunwoody hosts MLK Day of Service on Monday

Cleanup at Brook Run Dog Park. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Dog Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road. About five to 10 volunteers are needed to help spread gravel, walk through the woods to help pick up forgotten dog waste, secure bags to perimeter fence to help remind others to pick up, etc. Registration: Email Corinne Sbaratta at brookrundogpark@gmail.com.

Cleanup at Brook Run Community Garden. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Community Garden, 4770 N. Peachtree Road near the disc golf entrance. Help is needed to install edging around kiwi beds and brambles. Also, five to seven adults are requested to dig a shallow trench, install and stake the edging, backfill the soil and weed out the beds after installation. Registration: Email Cyndi McGill at DCGOBrookRunPark@gmail.com.

Picnic Table Restoration at Brook Run Park. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Report to Brook Run Park Greenhouse next to the skate park. Create Dunwoody will host a volunteer opportunity to help restore picnic tables from Dunwoody’s Picnic Table Project at bit.ly/3GequqE. Eight volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning, painting and sealing picnic tables. All paint and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Bill Grossman at bill.grossman@comcast.net. Registration: bit.ly/dunreccatalog, MLK Day of Service tab

Picnic Table Restoration at Crema Espresso Gourmet. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Report to Crema Espresso Gourmet, 2458 Mt. Vernon Road. Create Dunwoody will host a volunteer opportunity to help restore picnic tables from Dunwoody’s Picnic Table Project. Ten volunteers are needed to assist in cleaning, painting and sealing picnic tables. All paint and materials will be provided. For more information, contact Bill Grossman at bill.grossman@comcast.net. Registration: bit.ly/dunreccatalog, MLK Day of Service tab