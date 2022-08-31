BreakingNews
Dunwoody helps battle human trafficking

Dunwoody is one of many cities across America involved in efforts to fight human trafficking. (Courtesy of Dunwoody)

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
46 minutes ago

Dunwoody recently joined cities across the nation by participating in the City of Freedom March to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Earlier this year, the Dunwoody City Council pledged its commitment to fight human trafficking through the Safe House Project at SafeHouseProject.org.

Dunwoody also became a City of Freedom.

To participate in the educational component of the program, sign up with a free online course designed to help identify suspected trafficking and provide actionable steps for reporting.

The training takes one hour to complete.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888 or text “Info” to 233733 (BEFREE).

Course: iamonwatch.org

Carolyn Cunningham
